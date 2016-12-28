Gauteng traffic officer in court for bribery

A Gauteng traffic officer is due to appear at the Springs Magistrates court on Wednesday for allegedly soliciting a bribe.

The 33-year-old officer was arrested for accepting a bribe from an undercover anti-corruption office on Saturday.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane said “The traffic inspector, employed by the Gauteng provincial government, was arrested by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit on the N12 where he and three of his colleagues were conducting a speed operation”.

“The officer allegedly stopped and solicited a R200 bribe from an undercover anti-corruption officer”.

The RTMC has emphasised on the importance of fighting corruption within the traffic law fraternity.

-TNA Reporter