Gavin Hunt ready for PSL

As the Premier Soccer League (PSL) resumes after a long break with the second half of the season kicking on Tuesday, Bidvest Wits Football Club coach Gavin Hunt said that he is concerned with the absence from the field for a long time.



“I think there has been far too much time during this break ” Hunt says that this may be a good or bad thing but it all goes down to the teams preparations during the mid season break . How well or how bad the team starts will show how it has prepared .

Hunt believes that the PSL has done well under these difficult circumstances.” We have had three pre-seasons in one season because of the Olympics, African Nations Cup and now there is the CAF and Champions League,” Gavin said.

Hunt said that during their practice sessions they have been using different practice routines and methods to get maximum performance.To get players in good spirit and in good form it is important to take their minds off what they do on a daily basis.

Gavin Hunt says “Whatever sport you play you need an occasional break to get away from it all.”Gavin Hunt’s side resumes their second half of the season tonight as they host Ajax Cape Town at the Bidvest Stadium at 19h30.



Meanwhile Gavin Hunt will be hoping that the clever boys give him a victory as he celebrates over 30 years in the game this year .Gavin hunt started playing over 30 years ago reflected on the changes that the game has had over the years.

“Football is completely different now, even the game has changed. If you take it from a football perspective the pitches are much better now compared to when we used to play. Some of our matches were played on dust bowls and very bad pitches. As so called professionals we trained in the evenings because we had jobs during the day and there is a huge difference between my salary then and what some of the players earn today,” Hunt said.

Hunt added that looking at the players now, they don’t seem to be enjoying the game like his generations used to do while he was still a player 36 years ago.Coach Hunt got into the game of football in 1981 playing for Hellenic FC as a right back .He started his coaching career at Seven Stars FC n 1995 after having spent over a decade as a player .He has coached 6 different teams and has 11 honours to his name .



He has led BidVest Wits to claim the 2016 MTN8 Champions trophy.

After their opening match Wits will play Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on 15 February and later on host bottom placed Baroka FC on 22 February .

-TNA Reporter