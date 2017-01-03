Gay Travel Awards names Las Vegas ‘Destination of the Year’

GayTravel an American online travel guide providing LGBT travelers with information on inclusive destinations and companies — has revealed its pick of the year’s best travel providers.

Winners include the US city of Las Vegas, crowned “Destination of the Year.”

Launched in 1999, GayTravel provides information and resources for travelers from the LGBT community in search of inclusive destinations and travel experiences. By launching the “Gay Travel Awards,” the American website hopes to encourage more travel firms to consider the inclusiveness of their services and amenities for LGBT travelers.

This first list of winners sees Las Vegas crowned “Destination of the Year” for LGBT travelers.

The USA is particularly well represented in the line-up of winners. Other US hotspots for LGBT inclusiveness include South Beach’s 12th Street Beach in Miami, crowned “Beach of the Year.” In fact, Florida appears to be a prime destination for LGBT travelers, with Fort Lauderdale’s Ritz-Carlton hotel named the “Best Luxury Hotel” for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transsexual travelers.

“Gay Bar of the Year” goes to The Abbey, West Hollywood, whereas travelers in search of relaxation can head to Napa Valley in California, where The Meadowood Spa is named gay-friendly “Spa of the Year.”

Prize-winning destinations in Europe include the Spanish city of Madrid, scooping “Gay Pride of the Year,” and the continent’s top gay-friendly hotel in the Austrian Alps.

The full list of Gay Travel Awards categories and winners:

Airline, Commuter: Cape Air

Airline, International: Virgin Atlantic

Airline, US: Southwest

Beach of the Year: 12th Street Beach, South Beach, Miami

Bed & Breakfast of the Year: The Candleberry Inn on Cape Cod

Cruise Line of the Year: Royal Caribbean International

Destination of the Year: Las Vegas

Event of the Summer: Out in the Vineyard

Event of the Winter: Whistler Gay Pride & Ski Festival

Gay Bar of the Year: The Abbey West Hollywood

Gay Pride of the Year: Madrid

Gayborhood of the Year: Zona Romantica, Puerto Vallarta

Hotel Collection of the Year: Starwood Hawaii

Luxury Hotel, Europe: Hotel Alpine Palace, Austria

Luxury Hotel, US: The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale

Hotel of the Year: ME Cabo

Hotel, Wedding: Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort and Spa

Spa of the Year: The Meadowood Spa in the Napa Valley

Theater/Show of the Year: “Hamilton”

Tour Operator of the Year: (tie) HE Travel & Oscar Wilde Tours

-Relaxnews