Four arrested in connection with Mandla Hlatshwayo’s murder

Gauteng Police have on Tuesday confirmed that four people have been arrested for the murder of former Generations actor and radio Dj ​​Mandla Hlatshwayo.

SAPS have arrested 4 suspects for the killing of #MandlaHlatshwayo Criminals continue to rob us of our young people. — RSA Min of Police (@MbalulaFikile) May 16, 2017

Hlatshwayo was shot and killed on Sunday in Soweto, Pimville.

Acting National Commissioner Commissioner Kgomotso Phahlane said the suspects were found in possession of the firearm.

“They were also found in possession of mandrax tablets,” said Phahlane

Phahlane stated that they will not be giving the details as to where the suspects are held. But all suspects are expected in court within 48 hours.

On Monday police spokesperson Captain Hitler Mgwenya said two people were shot at Meli pub in Pimville.

“The incident happened around 23:00pm. When four armed suspects entered the pub and robbed people there,” said Mgwenya.

It is said that the two victims who were shot were trying to assist the other people in the pub who were being robbed.

Gone way too soon ☹️☹️Deejay my deejay #RIPMandlaHlatshwayo pic.twitter.com/USZkJKzIiN — Mpho Putini (@Mphoputini) May 15, 2017

Feels so wrong seeing his face next to an RIP 😭😭☹️☹️☹️ https://t.co/Xr3QmJZorw — Mpho Putini (@Mphoputini) May 15, 2017

Station Manager Mpho Mhlongo took to Facebook to announce the sad new.

“It is with sadness that I inform you of the passing of our beloved brother, friend and colleague, Mandla Hlatshwayo. He was gunned down last night at Meli pub in Pimville. He will be sorely missed. May his humble soul Rest In Peace”.

Hlatshwayo was ​known for his role as Siphiwe Phosa on the SABC1 soapie Generations​ – a role he played for seven years (1999 – 2006).

Jeffrey Manamela Family spokesperson described Mandla as a loving fearless person always willing to help others. This came as a shock to the family but the manner in which it’s happened it’s not surprising as that was who Mandla was.

#RIPMandlaHlatshwayo

It’s been reported that Mandla was shot & killed in Pimville Soweto over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/r2GtYif1hW — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) May 15, 2017

#RIPMandlaHlatshwayo may your soul rest in perfect peace you are in a better place now 💔 pic.twitter.com/8FnfvKpZG9 — Dikeleedi (@tearsDK_96) May 15, 2017

#MandlaHlatshwayo#RIPMandlaHlatshwayo was jst thinking were this oke disappeared to next thing I wake up to the news of hs brutal passing😢pic.twitter.com/ov0i9IcMG7 — Nonke Mabizela (@nonkem) May 15, 2017

-TNA Reporter