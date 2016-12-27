George Michael: five iconic videos

British singer-songwriter George Michael died of heart failure on December 25, 2016, aged 53. Both as part of Wham! and as a solo artist he was a major hit-maker of his time. We’ve picked five videos of some of his best songs.

“Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go”

George Michael’s breakthrough came with the duo Wham! whose first album “Fantastic” (1982) was a breath of fresh air in British pop. But it was in 1984 with the album “Make It Big” that Michael and his fellow band-member Andrew Ridgeley became major music industry stars, notably with this hit characteristic of the 1980s.

“Careless Whisper”

The same album contains this all-time classic which has been covered by a string of artists such as Gloria Gaynor, the Backstreet Boys and Julio Iglesias. The unforgettable sax intro is the work of the famous jazz musician Steve Gregory. With over 6 million copies sold, this track is considered by many to be the starting point for George Michael’s solo career, but it is in fact one of the few he co-wrote with Andrew Ridgeley.

“I Want Your Sex”

In 1987, George Michael released his first solo album “Faith”. It was a mega-success with no less than 6 singles entering the charts around the world. One song from the album attracted more attention than the rest: “I Want Your Sex” was banned from airing in the day by the BBC, as the video contained images that were considered shocking. MTV also banned the video during this time, despite its final message of encouragement to “Explore Monogamy”.

“Outside”

“Outside”, which was released in 1998, is a song that marks a turning point in George Michael’s career. A few months earlier, the singer was arrested by an undercover police officer for “engaging in a lewd act” in a park that was a meeting place for gay men in Los Angeles. He officially came out after this event. Michael wears a police officer’s uniform in the video for “Outside”, mocking the police who arrested him. The officer who put on his handcuffs brought charges against the singer a few years later demanding $10 million for emotional and mental damage, but was unsuccessful.

“Last Christmas”

“Last Christmas” seems particularly poignant today, but this Wham! track from the album “Make It Big” was a massive hit at the time as well. It reached number two in the UK charts and was positioned highly in many other countries around the world. It is also a popular cover song, having been reprised by Coldplay, Taylor Swift, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Ariana Grande.

