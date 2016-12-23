German federal prosecutor to give update on Berlin attack probe

Germany’s federal prosecutor will hold a news conferences at 1230 GMT on Friday about Anis Amri, the Tunisian suspect in a truck attack at a Christmas market in Berlin, his office said.

That will be followed by a news conference from Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere at 1315 GMT, the ministry said.

German officials said they are awaiting written confirmation from Italy that a man shot by police in Milan was indeed Amri, a Tunisian whose application for asylum was rejected by Germany.

A spokeswoman for Angela Merkel said the chancellor will discuss the deportation of rejected asylum applicants during a phone conversation with Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi on Friday.

