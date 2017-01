German international Julian Draxler has joined Paris Saint Germain from Wolfsburg on a four-year deal, the French club said Tuesday.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has signed a contract for a reported 36 to 40 million euros ($37.5 million – $42 million) that will keep him at the top French club until the end of June 2021.

Draxler, part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning side, said he was proud to join the current French champions, ending an acrimonious spell at his German club.

AFP