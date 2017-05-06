Get on board with transformation, says Gordhan

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan urged business leaders in the retail motor industry to “board the transformation train” for the long-term economic sustainability of the country.

Gordhan on Friday told leaders in Motor Industry Staff Association (MISA) that transformation is one of the key elements to the future success of South Africa’s economy.

He also encouraged business leaders to work with government in making sure that the economy of the country grows and curb the inequality gap South Africa was suffering from.

“South Africa is still one of the countries with the highest inequality in the world. Business leaders must continue to work together with government to rid our country of this economic and social hindrance to growth,” Gordhan said.

However, he emphasised that the radical economic transformation must be for all, not only for few individuals. Gordhan added that a large sum of South Africa’s population was still excluded from economic participation.

“We cannot continue decade after decade of having South Africans who are not able to collect any assets for future generations. This will lead to a toxic economy and society,” former minister added.

Gordhan was fired by President Jacob Zuma as South Africa’s Finance Minister in March and he was replaced by former minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba, a move which saw two ratings agencies downgrade the country’s credit rating.

-Sipho Jack