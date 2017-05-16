Giant leap for classy office space of the future

Investec Property and workplace specialists Giant Leap launched its “office of the future” in Sandton yesterday.

“FutureSpace is a mix between a five-star business class lounge and ondemand, sharing economy services like Uber and Airbnb,” Linda Trim, director at Giant Leap, said.

“It can take months to find suitable office space and just as long again to install IT services, furniture and interior design. With FutureSpace, simply book and pay for your office online, or simply walk in, and you can start working straight away,” Trim said.

“It’s a fully fledged office space with high-speed fibre Wwi-Fi, concierge and support staff, meeting rooms, video conferencing, a gym in the building and 24-hour electronic security.”

Instant bookings can be made online through an online portal. It will also allow clients to book and pay for all the extra services they need. The Future-Space offices are designed to meet different office needs, with monthly pricing ranging from R3 500 to R25000.

There are executive office spaces designed for longer-term leases, a monthly membership that can be purchased for the visitor area for drop-in visitors, as well as co-working spaces that are specially tailored to entrepreneurs and those who need to work closely together. All users of FutureSpace can gain access to high-tech boardrooms, training rooms and lounges. Robin Magid, executive director of Investec Property, said the FutureSpace office in Sandton was an “office of the future”.

“We plan to roll out many more offices in business centres across the country, as well as creating an international presence, starting in London. All will be in high-end locations and close to good transport links.”

FutureSpace offers a luxury hotel type of experience that has restaurants and hotel bookings, luggage storage services and advice on the local area.

“With no leasing commitments and only paying for what you use, FutureSpace offers entrepreneurs, start-ups, freelancers and even existing businesses easy access to fully equipped, established offices.

It is also appealing to multinationals that can quickly establish an office in South Africa,” Trim said.

Trim said that a local start-up tech company and an international company taking its first steps into South Africa had already rented space. FutureSpace is situated at 61 Katherine Street.

THELMA NGOMA

thelman@thenewage.co.za