Gigaba asks private sector for help

WHILE government says it remains committed to initiatives geared towards growing the economy, it has called on South Africans to join in the efforts. “In a constrained fiscal space, the government’s commitment to meet challenges in South Africa is demonstrated by interventions to grow township and rural economies, strengthen good governance at stateowned companies, as well as the additional significant allocation of funding higher education,” Communications Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi Ngubane said yesterday.

“The adjustment budget continues to drive inclusive growth and fiscal consolidation while protecting and promoting social expenditure in education, health, basic infrastructure and social security, which many fellow South Africans rely on to enjoy a better life,” Kubayi-Ngubane said.

She was addressing the media after a Cabinet meeting, which welcomed the medium term budget policy statement delivered by Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba last week. In the budget, Gigaba announced a downward revision of the projected economic growth to 0.7%. He also announced measures to avoid an expenditure ceiling breach and to arrest the widening of the budget deficit.

Gigaba announced a package of measures aimed at stabilising government debt, including the formation of a presidential task team to come up with proposals to achieve this target. Gigaba said South Africa’s economic growth could be turned around if a number of uncertainties were addressed to boost investor confidence.

He urged the private sector to get more involved and partner with the government to stimulate the economy on a positive trajectory. Meanwhile, Cabinet welcomed the announcement of more than $1bn (R14bn) to be invested over several months in South Africa’s technology, education and agribusiness sectors. This was announced by Harold Doley Jr, the governor of the African Development Bank.

