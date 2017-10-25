Gigaba faces tough challenge

https://youtu.be/JdQlZZGbJjYWHEN Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba steps up on the podium in the National Assembly at 2pm today to deliver his maiden mini-budget, there will be more than the usual interest in what he has to say.

South Africans from all walks of life will want to hear his views on the state of the nation and what he intends doing about it. Radical economic transformation has been in the conversation in political and business circles recently and rich and poor citizens are keen for all the talk to translate into something more tangible. Cosatu spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said people want radical solutions on how to bring back jobs.

“We lost half a million jobs in the past 24 months, adding to the million lost from 2009,” Pamla said.

“At a policy level Gigaba must find a way to really transform the economy. We have good policy around radical economic transformation, let’s implement it.”

He said the minister needed to set small business free with incentives to get people running their own companies. Pamla called for bold action on state owned companies which were burning money and for clarity on the National Health Insurance. He warned against taking public servants’ pay for granted.

“A big mistake will be not negotiating salaries,” he said. SME expert and MD at Business Partners, Ben Bierman, called for more money to be allocated to the small-business sector as this was where inclusive growth could be nurtured. Black Management Forum deputy president Dumisani Mpafa said growth and job creation must be priorities. “The minister must focus on SMEs because that’s where the jobs will come from,” Mpafa said.

He also called for transformation of key sectors of the economy. “The minister must drive infrastructure development, which will create economic activity and jobs,” he said. Gigaba does not have much spare cash to play with. Since the last budget in February, growth has slowed, tax receipts are down and spending is up.

Bianca Botes at Peregrine Treasury Solutions said that the Treasury’s spending was already ahead of target, while tax receipts are R40bn below expectations, leading to a projected budget deficit of 3.4%. “SA has a staggering R2.3 trillion of debt, with interest of R166bn a month. Gigaba needs to curb this,” she said.

Ian Cruikshanks, chief economist of IRR, said Gigaba must acknowledge that the country has deviated since the February budget. “Spending has gone crazy, the economy is weaker and is rattled by corruption and state capture,” he said. Madelein Grobler, tax expert at Saica, said there was a net revenue shortfall of about R53bn and it could get worse.

