Gigaba getting into his stride in spearheading inclusive growth

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has been meeting various business lobby groups recently to soothe relations since the departure of his predecessor, Pravin Gordhan, late in March.

There was surprise in some quarters when business and labour players were excluded during Gigaba’s first international investor roadshow to Washington and New York last month. Since the firing of Gordhan, who was popular locally and internationally with business, relations between business groupings have cooled, with some not ready to transfer their support to Gigaba.

Matters worsened when Gigaba’s adviser, Prof Chris Malekane, put the wind up the business community with talk of nationalisation.

But Gigaba remains firm, reassuring the market that he is the right man for the job, that he doesn’t take instructions from his advisers and there is no need to panic. He reiterated that no policy changes were envisioned despite talk of radical economic transformation. “It’s business as usual,” he said.

After meeting World Bank and IMF officials, ratings agencies and investors on his roadshow, Gigaba was put to the test at the World Economic Forum, where he attracted a lot of interest. The reaction from high-powered figures was favourable as he dealt with questions on inclusivity and radical economic transformation. Gigaba met Business Unity South Africa (Busa) last Friday.

“The minister was insistent that there wouldn’t be any changes to fiscal policy. We hope that the trust deficit between business and government will be addressed if the minister engages the business constituency often,” Busa CEO Tanya Cohen said.

She said SA needed to break out of its growth trap.

“In the five months before the mini-budget, the minister must strive to restore the credibility of the National Development Plan in the eyes of stakeholders.”

Gigaba had dinner with the Black Business Council (BBC) on Monday and promised that the Treasury would use its R500bn annual procurement budget to transform the economy and give more support to black-owned businesses.

“The strategic use of state procurement is an important lever to grow black business. The state getting value for money is important but this aim should be considered in conjunction with our economic history,” Gigaba said.

Danisa Baloyi‚ president of the BBC‚ said the organisation would throw its weight behind Gigaba’s call for radical economic transformation.

