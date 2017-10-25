Gigaba increases education budget to subsidize over 450 000 students

In a bid to address the fees must fall movement Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba increased this year’s Higher Education budget from R77 billion to R97 billion.

Gigaba said the money will be used to subsidize more than 450 000 students every year.

“The sector’s budget is the fastest growing element of expenditure over the medium term, rising from R77 billion this year, to R97 billion in 2020/21. This includes the provision of financial assistance to subsidize the education of more than 450 000 students every year,” the minister added.

He, however, admitted that there was a Job that needs to be done in addressing the higher education issue.

Gigaba further said the department is awaiting the President’s determination and announcement in the matter.

“Although the fiscal constraints we face are real and binding, we must make every effort to ensure that no academically deserving student is excluded due to financial constraints,” the minister said.

In 2015 students from various institutions took to the streets protesting against fee increment for the year 2016.

President Zuma had since appointed a commission which was tasked to look on the universities hike.

In August, President Zuma received the final report by the Fees Commission to look into the issue of free education.

UCT and Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) students were set to march to Parliament on Wednesday demanding that President Zuma releases the Fees Commission report.

However, according to reports, the march was called off due to safety concerns.

Meanwhile, the minister also said the adjustments appropriation bill allows for the revision to the budget tabled in February, as Prescribed in the PFMA.

-TNA Reporter