Gigaba’s mini budget speech calls for decisive leadership in a poor economy

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s inaugural mini-budget was constrained by the poor economy and falling tax revenues. While social spending would continue to be prioritised, it was clear from his words, if not in the detail, that this was to be a ‘business unusual’ year.

Gigaba revised growth projections downwards from 1.3% as tabled at time of budget to 0.7% for 2017 and announced that the tax revenue shortfall was estimated at R50.8bn.

Despite this Gigaba said the country would continue to prioritise social spending and spending in support of the National Development Plan.

“Procrastination and dithering must end, we must demonstrate decisive leadership,” he said and it was clear that any aberrant behaviour of any of the state-owned enterprises would no longer be tolerated.

Gigaba threw SAA its expected R10bn lifeline and R3.7bn was to be paid to the South African Post Office, from the contingency fund – this resulted in the reserve being pared down to R16bn.

Once he had met with the SAA new board, Gigaba said he would announce plans to consolidate aviation assets and bring in a strategic partner.

He also said Eskom would have a new Board by the end of November.

The Finance Minister had tough words for the SOEs that with governance and financial problems.

“As the Shareholder, we are tired of being dragged into crises by those we employ to govern and manage state-owned companies.This must end,”

“The trend of SOCs seeking bailouts to finance operational expenditure, inefficiency and waste must also be brought to an end,” he told Parliament on Wednesday.

Despite fiscal pressures, the government would continue to spend on core social programmes.

Over next 3 years, consolidated spending would increase by an annual average of 7.3%, from R1.6-trillion in 2017/18 to R1.9-trillion in 2020/21.

Gigaba announced that higher education spending was the fastest growing element over medium-term rising from R77bn to R97bn in 2020/21. This included assistance for more than 450 000 students.

The words ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ was only uttered about halfway through the speech but nevertheless, the statement was full of references to the inequality in the economy – especially access to business opportunities for blacks, women and the youth.

Of concern was the high degree of market concentration, low competition, high barriers to entry to the economy and the fact that a handful of companies, controlling more than 80 to 90% if the market.

“Distortions to economy … aggravate social fragmentation and pose a real risk to inclusive economic growth,” he said, and these needed to be addressed.

In light of the poor economy and falling tax revenues Gigaba said that in August Cabinet had approved a Mandate Paper to guide the spending choices of national government.

This would help look at spending and address the twin challenges of economic growth and ensuring it was more inclusive.

With an unemployment rate of 27.7%, this would prioritise small business development

“Need to move from a vicious circle to a virtuous circle,” he said.

