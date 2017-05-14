Giorgio Armani presents ‘Charm’ Couture Edition 2017 limited-edition fragrance

The Italian fashion house is adding to its Couture Editions with “Charm,” a limited-edition fragrance directly inspired by the Giorgio Armani spring/summer 2017 collection. The iris,a signature ingredient of Armani/Privé haute couture fragrances, takes center stage in this sunny and feminine new scent, echoing the breezy chic of the seasonal ready-to-wear line.

This new Armani/Privé Couture Edition fragrance is inspired by the Italian fashion house’s spring/summer 2017 “Charmani” collection, presented in September 2016 in Milan.

The new fragrance was created by Alberto Morillas, who used iris and guaiac wood to craft this haute couture scent. The eau de parfum opens with top notes of Calabrian bergamot, matched with paradisone and iris. These blend seamlessly with notes of Ceylan black tea, Somalian incense and guaiac wood. The base brings sensual notes of vanilla, patchouli and white musk.



The “Charm'” bottle takes the same signature shape as other fragrances in the Armani/Privé hate couture collection, and comes with its own specific pebble-like cap. For this new edition, the bottle and its cap mirror the colors of the label’s spring/summer 2017 collection, fading from purple to blue with a shimmering sheen. The fragrance comes in a drawstring bag finished in organza from the “Charmani” collection.



Armani/Privé “Charm” Couture Edition 2017 Eau de Parfum is a limited edition release with 1,000 numbered bottles on sale worldwide via selected retail points.

-AFP