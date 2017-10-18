Girl pupils need rights protected

Nandi Mayathula Khoza

According to the Bill of Rights, everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected. Due to levels of inequalities in our society, this right is often tramped on, intentionally or unintentionally.

Research, as well as surveys, indicate that a number of girl pupils from poor families in South Africa are facing a serious challenge with regards to managing their menstrual hygiene relating to their monthly periods and related pains.

This has led to some missing school because they do not have sanitary towels to use during this time. On average, an indigent girl child will miss five school days monthly, owing to this unfortunate reality.

The total number of days a girl child may miss amounts to 60 each year and this indeed disadvantages a girl child. The Gauteng department of social development has since committed to champion the provision of sanitary towels to indigent girl children and young women.

Ultimately, girl children or young women in no-fee paying schools located in poor townships receive free sanitary towels. The implementation of this critical intervention is a sign that the Gauteng government deeply cares about the well-being of the people of its citizens, in particular girl pupils from poor households.

The plight of these girl pupils is exacerbated by increased unemployment levels as well as the low standard of living. This forces families to depend on social assistance and welfare and they are forced to prioritise other basic needs such as food and shelter over sanitary and other competing basic needs.

One of the significant steps that Gauteng government has taken is to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable in society and the commitment to provide sanitary and dignity packs is one such example. The government has committed to expand the provision of dignity packs to impact at least a million girls by 2019 in order to keep girls in school, thus positively contributing to their education outcomes.

In his state of the province address, the Premier of Gauteng, David Makhura, said that the Gauteng government remains concerned about the plight of the girl pupil. Subsequently, in August, the premier launched the “invest in a girl child and empower a young woman” campaign, commonly known as Girl Child campaign whose primary focus, among others is to educate and nurture a girl child by supporting girls for them to complete their education.

Through this campaign, the premier made the call for all Gauteng departments and society to come together in support of girl pupils. In 2011, the Gauteng department of social development and Gauteng department of education began distributing dignity packs to both orphaned and vulnerable boy and girl pupils in identified secondary schools across 15 education districts.

The dignity packs include cosmetics such as body cream, vaseline, toothpaste, toothbrush, soap, roll-on deodorant, toilet paper and sanitary towels for girls.

We also provide dignity packs to boy and girl pupils with albinism that include a hat and sun-block for their sun-sensitive skins. In this way, the Gauteng government promotes gender equality through the support of both boys and girls. This programme was also in response to President Jacob Zuma’s call in his 2011 state of the nation address for the government to provide sanitary towels to indigent young women. Based on the demand in schools, the annual targets for dignity packs increased by more than 100% in the subsequent years.

Between the 2011-12 and 2016-17 financial years, they distributed more than 1 million dignity packs across Gauteng. We have budgeted about R43m for the 2017-18 financial year to increase the number of dignity packs and, in particular, the number of girls who receive sanitary towels across the province monthly.

“The Gauteng government alone cannot reach all the orphaned and vulnerable girls in need of sanitary packs, hence the need for strong private-public partnerships as well as intra-government collaborations. As a result, we have established partnerships with Footprints Foundation which supplies sanitary towels to some schools. Recently, through our partnership with Footprints Foundation, we organised a breakfast session with CEOs and CSI managers from private sector companies.

The session lobbied support for the sanitary towel drive, wherein companies and individuals pledged support to contribute towards the expansion of the Dignity Packs Project. Such partnerships will ensure that we reach the restore their dignity and self-confidence for them to improve their academic performance. As we do this, the girls and boys are able to realise their constitutional right to education and the vision of the Freedom Charter, which states, “the doors of learning and culture shall be opened to all”.

Nandi Mayathula Khoza is the MEC for social development in Gauteng