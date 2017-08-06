Giroud spot kick seals Community Shield for Arsenal

Olivier Giroud scored the decisive spot kick as Arsenal beat Chelsea 4-1 in a penalty shootout to win the Community Shield at Wembley on Sunday.

After the Premier League and FA Cup winners were locked at 1-1 following an evenly contested 90 minutes, the Frenchman stroked home after Alvaro Morata and Thibaut Courtois missed for Chelsea, in a shootout that trialled the new ‘ABBA system’.

Chelsea’s Victor Moses opened the scoring when he reacted fastest to smash a loose ball past Petr Cech in the 46th minute before Arsenal substitute Sead Kalasinac equalised in the 82nd minute, heading home to cap an impressive performance.

Chelsea’s Pedro was dismissed for a nasty lunge on Mohamed Elneny which led to Arsenal’s equaliser while Arsene Wenger’s side also handed a debut to record signing Alexandre Lacazette.

Chelsea begin their title defence when they host Burnley on Saturday, while Arsenal entertain Leicester City on Friday.

Reuters