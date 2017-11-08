Global gathering shines light on HIV

Leading experts on HIV-Aids from five continents across the world are set to converge in Cape Town where all matters concerning the pandemic are to come under sharp focus at the 13th Aids Impact International Conference.

The conference is expected to set the tone for the upcoming World Aids Day commemorations.

The main message of the conference is “what will it take to end the epidemic” and experts will look into the changing nature of the pandemic and issues related to prevention.

Matters concerning treatment and care would be included among topics that will be discussed at the conference to be held at the Century City Conference Centre.

Academics from various universities from across the world including the University of Cape Town, Wits University, New York University, HIV activists and various civil society organisations, including speakers from the Treatment Action Campaign who will take part in the conference.

Delegates from 54 countries are expected to attend the dialogue.

The dialogue will focus on the human face of the pandemic.

“Despite the vast importance of medical inquiry and advancements in the fight against HIV, attending to the humanitarian and social face of the pandemic are invaluable,” Stellenbosch University’s Dr Sarah Skeen and co-chair of the conference said ahead of the seminal gathering.

The latest research on HIV is expected to be shared at the international gathering.

“If we forget the human face behind the pandemic the virus will triumph,” professor Lorraine Sherr of the International Scientific board said.

“If we grasp the needs of humanity we can pinpoint a turning point in the journey to eradicate Aids,” professor Sherr said.

The conference hosted by the Human Sciences Research Council comes ahead of the World Aids Day commemorations which are set to take place on December 1.

The conference is held biannually.

