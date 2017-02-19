Going for the gap in her home town

GROWING up in Galeshewe township, Sibongile Kelebogile Mthethwa noticed the socio-economic challenges facing her community. She vowed that when she grew up, she would do something about the situation. Then, when an opportunity arose, she started her own company called SKM (her initials) with the sole purpose of raising funds for needy people in her community.

The company has been in existence for almost two years. But Mthethwa’s efforts to help her community started after she completed Grade 12 at Kimberley Girls High after which she left for Johannesburg to pursue her studies in marketing management, which she completed at Parktown College in 2004. After completing her studies, she began working in the marketing department of the survey company for a year before joining Computicket and working there for three years.

Mthethwa gained a lot of experience working for the two companies and then decided to come back to Kimberley to start her very own company called SKM. “I saw a gap in the market and realised that there was so much more that I can do here in my home town,” she said. Mthethwa said she was also motivated by her parents Anna Raphodile, her stepfather Levi Raphodile and her father Jabu Mthethwa and leaving the province exposed her to a world of challenges and also gave her the confidence she needed to establish her company.

“They always motivated me to live my dreams and that is exactly what I did. I knew this is what I had to do, to become an entrepreneur, employ people and also give back to the community,” she said. Mthethwa is currently organising a fund-raising initiative in Sol Plaatjie for pupils who are in need. “This is not the first initiative of its kind but I want to see many more of these initiatives established here in Kimberley,” she said.

Mthethwa said she identified Groenpunt Primere Skool in Greenpoint, Roodepan Primary School in Roodepanas well as Lucretia Primary School, to be the beneficiaries of “our school shoes”. “As this is an annual event, every school in the province will have the opportunity of benefiting from the project.

“We are going to have a fun walk in May and we hope to attract a truck load of people to the event,” she said. Mthethwa said anyone who could provide water, energy drinks, caps, medals and/or prizes must please contact her.

“Our company will provide branding around the area where the event will be taking place and we will also advertise this through our social media pages. In 2016, a similar event was organised where three schools in Sol Plaatje benefited from the initiative – Molehabangwe Primary, Sol Plaatje Primary and Zingisa Primary.

“All people from all age groups are able to participate and at only R50, people will be able to become part of our fund-raising initiatives,” she said. Mthethwa said she hoped that through this project they would able to touch people’s lives and succeed in getting the community to participate in the initiative.

“We will, in the process, create networks and business opportunities for every individual who will be taking part in the event, be it as a sponsor, partner or participant. Schools around the area will benefit a lot from this initiative, as we strive for the betterment of pupils learning and teaching sessions in schools.

“The cause will not just end when the event ends, but it will continue as we are hopeful that a lot of companies will grab the opportunities presented to them, and end up adopting one or more schools around the province and assist in any way that they can,” she said.

-Nomusa Mvubu