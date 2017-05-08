Golden Popcorn inspires Noah to remember Mother

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah bagged a Golden Popcorn trophy at the annual Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

Thank you thank you thank you thank you. Wow A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) on May 7, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Backstage after winning MTV award for best host. Thanks for the pic @snoopdogg! #mtv A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah) on May 7, 2017 at 10:13pm PDT

TV personality Trevor Noah during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium 1 of 10

Noah walked away with the Best Host award dedicating his new accolade to his mother.

He stated that his mother is one person he aspire to be every single day.

“She is a powerful, strong black woman who never listened when people told her she couldn’t be more,” said Noah.

-TNA Reporter