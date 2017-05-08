Golden Popcorn inspires Noah to remember Mother

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 07: TV personality Trevor Noah accepts Best Host for 'The Daily Show' onstage during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah bagged a Golden Popcorn trophy at the annual Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

Noah walked away with the Best Host award dedicating his new accolade to his mother.

He stated that his mother is one person he aspire to be every single day.

“She is a powerful, strong black woman who never listened when people told her she couldn’t be more,” said Noah.

-TNA Reporter 

