Google plans to streamline music streaming services

Google Play Music and YouTube Red are to merge, giving rise to a new streaming service, announced Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s head of music at the New Music Seminar in New York.

By merging the services, Google hopes to simplify the firm’s offering and attract new subscribers.

“Music is very important to Google and we’re evaluating how to bring together our music offerings to deliver the best possible product for our users, music partners and artists,” a Google spokesperson told The Verge.

The American tech giant has not yet revealed the exact form and name of the new service.

It is, however, expected to roll out globally. Currently, YouTube Red is available in five countries and Google Play Music is available in 64 countries.

-Relaxnews