Google’s April Foolishness

APRIL Fool’s gags are annoying at the best of times. But what happens when they manage to screw you up big time?

This is the place Google found itself in when – as an April Fool’s joke – it decided to attach an animated GIF picturing a Minion (from the Minions film) dropping a mic as a sign-off.

Great, if you’re emailing a friend. Not so great if you’re emailing your boss, or a prospective employer, or perhaps a bereaved loved one.

After an avalanche of complaints, Google removed the offending attachment. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next year. – Jack Wyatt

