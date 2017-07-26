Gordhan heckled in UJ lecture

Students at the University of Johannesburg disrupted axed finance minister Pravin Gordhan’s lecture yesterday.

Gordhan was addressing students on what he termed “empty slogans” about retooling the economy that he said wouldn’t bring about any meaningful change in people’s lives.

Gordhan tackled the merits of the debate around radical economic transformation, a topic that has become a proxy battle for warring factions in the ANC.

He said that while dire economic straits persisted, the ANC’s electoral promise of radical economic transformation should go beyond empty slogans that would not make any tangible difference to ordinary citizens.

“We must be careful about slogans because slogans won’t bring about the changes that South Africans are talking about. What brings about change is hard work. Change doesn’t happen because we bow to particular slogans; change happens because we understand the systems that need to be changed,” Gordhan said.

Students responded with heckling, shouting: “Why are you speaking now?”

Gordhan said South Africa needed “an economy that will have all of us a lot more confident, where poverty is eliminated, where inequality is minimised as much as possible and all South Africans have a much better standard of living”.

“An economy that would be benefitting the masses in South Africa, not a small group, and that is the distinction we need to draw. We want a radical economic transformation that will restructure the economy, diversify the economy, create confidence in our economy and make sure the poor benefit,” Gordhan said.

Gordhan said as the web of revelations about state capture slowly unravelled, leaders in the government and the ANC needed to get off the fence and choose to either be silent or speak out against the allegations.

“We have too many fence-sitters at the moment. Now is the time to make a decision about where you stand.

“You must not allow the fact that you have a little tender from the state or a little business on the side to keep quiet. If we keep quiet, we are going to slump into a 10-year disaster.”

Gordhan also said state capture was inimical to economic growth as it plundered resources from the public purse.

“We are today in negative growth but as a result, we have lower revenue.

“We have a freezing on the investment side. There is a picture that can be drawn about a systemic approach in state capture, which involves ensuring in SOEs especially the changing of boards and putting in the right people.” .

As Gordhan was speaking, students were shouting: “You lied to us, you said fees will fall.”

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas also spoke, saying rampant corruption in the government weighed heavily on its ability to govern and deliver services.

Students dressed in EFF regalia stood by the entrance shouting that Gordhan was an agent of regime change and a secret member of civil organisation Save South Africa.

Sifiso Mahlangu and Bonolo Selebano

bonolos@thenewage.co.za