Gordhan hits out at Eskom board

Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has on Tuesday asked if the board can share minutes and tapes from Eskom’s board meetings.

Gordhan said this would be in line with determining whether the board’s public statements match what is said behind closed doors.

Former finance minister’s request follows his accusation that Eskom’s board were treating the parastatal like a personal toy for the benefit of a few. He said the board needed to be accountable to the South African public regarding Brian Molefe’s return.

Earlier in the day, Minister Brown told committee members that she thought Molefe had resigned, but rather he was in fact on unpaid leave.

Brown also told parliamentarians that she learnt in the media that Molefe was going to be paid R30m payout.

“When Brian Molefe quit Eskom in November 2016. I thought he resigned, I only learnt in the media that he was going to get a R30m payout,” said Brown.

During her presentation, the minister accused opposition parties of wanting to use the State of Capture report as what she called “a ticket to Nirvana”.

The committee asked Brown to appear in Parliament after Molefe returned to Eskom last week following his leaving from Eskom after damning allegations were published against him in the public protector’s State of Capture report.

The report implicated Molefe of having suspecting relation with the Gupta family. In his affidavit he filled on Monday, Molefe said he never resigned from Eskom, instead he was simply on “unpaid leave”.

-Sipho Jack