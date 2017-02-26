Gordhan irks SARS’ Moyane

The gloves are off between Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and SARS commissioner Tom Moyane over the shortfall in revenue collection, with Moyane on Friday launching a scathing attack on the minister for blaming tax collectors for a poor revenue collection performance.

The discord between the two high profile figures has been dragging for some time and is centred on the alleged rogue unit set up at SARS during Gordhan’s time as SARS commissioner.

At Moyane’s media briefing on Friday the situation exploded into a full-blown war of words, with Moyane asking President Jacob Zuma to intervene. It was evident that something was amiss when Moyane was absent from the team presenting the budget speech on Wednesday.

He was not present last year either at the presentation of the budget just after Nhlnhla Nene was fired as minister. Bickering between the two parties supports rumours of a possible reshuffle that will have Gordhan replaced by former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe who was sworn in as an MP last week.

“We find it extremely regrettable that Gordhan is pointing a finger at SARS tax collectors for the shortfall of R30bn in revenue. It is unfortunate that this happens at this particular time in the financial year with only five weeks to go to the end of the 2016-17 financial year,” Moyane said.

He said that revenue estimates were based on macro-economic indicators developed by the Treasury.

“The revenue analysis working group made up by the Reserve Bank, SARS and national Treasury recommended a downward revision in revenue during the mini-budget in October last year on the back of lower GDP growth.

“Since February 2016, the economy has failed to grow to the anticipated level,” he said.

Moyane said the minister must stop treating him like a child. The issue of lower growth for the past five years appeared to be the main problem for lower revenue growth, with some blaming the present economic model as the main stumbling block.

On Friday, Gordhan also made a U-turn, saying the economic model needed to be changed to support transformation and inclusive growth. Some analysts said the Treasury was under pressure for not supporting economic growth.

Duma Gqubule, analyst and an expert in issues relating to transformation, said the Treasury had never been a friend to transformation and a new broom was needed in the leadership.

“The country has been experiencing the worst growth since apartheid, below 1%, and now is heading for 1.3%. This kind of growth is shocking,” he said.

He said to realise full economic transformation, the country needed a R400bn injection, about 3% of GDP a year.

“This must not be spent on consumption, but on infrastructure. Between 2004 and 2008 the country created 2 million jobs. We saw massive World Cup projects.

“The economy was growing because we were spending money but now we are trying to save capital through expenditure ceilings,” he said.

The Industrial Development Corporation’s spend in the past five years was growing at 12%, suggesting progress in infrastructure projects, but the level has since declined.

bernards@thenewage.co.za