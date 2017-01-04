Gospel star in the making

Vaal-born gospel singer Mpho Palesa Malindi is slowly making a name for herself in the gospel fraternity, having already released two albums.

Her first album, Ho Fedile (It’s All Over Now) released in 2015, opened doors for her to perform with big name singers such as Deborah Frazer during the Nelson Mandela Day Celebrations in July of that year.

With the release of her second album, Oh Ntate Mpontshe Tsela (God, Show Me The Right Way) early last year, Malindi says she is encouraged to continue on her own path of thanking and praising the Lord through her talent.

“Being an independent artist has its own challenges. After being dismissed from work for no concrete reason, I thought my life was over. I turned to God and my talent to lead the way and recorded my first album. I realised then that the problems I was facing were God’s way of showing me his greatness, hence the name of the album – Ho Fedile, which means the problems are over.

“The title is also reflective of my state of mind during this difficult time as there were times when I thought it was all over for me after being dismissed from work,” Malindi said.

“However, God’s grace reigned supreme as I was reinstated.”

The married mother of two says she grew up on gospel music and sang from an early age. She mentions gospel greats such as Sipho Makhabane, Deborah Frazer, Tshepo Tshola and Rebecca Malope as her musical icons.

“I grew up in a family that loves God in an amazing way and I also started singing from an early age – mostly in the street. My mother told me to sing in front of people as a stepping stone. People soon started throwing coins at me.

“After that I joined school choirs, clap and tap choirs and progressed into singing in the church choir, which sharpened me to be where I am today,” she said.

Malindi’s first album was a studio album but she says she enjoys doing live recordings more and with her last album being a live album and DVD, she said she would continue to record all her subsequent albums live instead.

“People respond differently to my music since recording Oh Ntate Mpontshe Tsela last year. It has sharpened my music and songwriting and I am never looking back. I just love what a live recording does to one’s music and the response has been amazing,” the Evaton-born singer said.

SIYABONGA SITHOLE

siyabongas@thenewage.co.za