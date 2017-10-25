Grade 5 pupil tops Spelling Bee

MAURICE Botha, a Grade 5 pupil from Pelsrus Primary School has won first prize in a regional Spelling Bee competition in Sea Vista, Eastern Cape this past weekend. A Spelling Bee is a competition in which contestants are asked to spell a broad selection of words, usually with a varying degree of difficulty.

The Spelling Bee has brought together some of the brightest pupils from local schools. This is the second year that the Spelling Bee has taken place and this year the event included an exciting multilingual component so that pupils now also have two rounds of spelling in a second and third language.

Pieter Oosthuisen, plant manager for Jeffreys Bay wind farm said: “Even though the competition now includes second and third language components, the focus remains on excellence in English and is in line with both national and international standards.”

Jeffreys Bay wind farm’s literacy programme is aimed at helping primary school pupils to achieve competency at Grade 4 international reading and spelling levels with the aims of improving matric pass rates and helping pupils to be better prepared for tertiary education and later employment.

Among the pupils who won was Antonio Matarie from Kruisfontein Primary, Zandré Deysel from Graslaagte Primary, Aldon Potgieter from Pelsrus Primary and Antonio Rudolph from Pelsrus Primary, who shared the joint-second place.

The thirty participants comprised the top three shortlisted spellers, drawn from nine participating primary schools across Hankey, Patensie, Jeffreys Bay and Humansdorp, and was funded as part of Jeffreys Bay wind farm’s literacy programme.

The competition was exclusive to Grade 5 pupils at schools that participate in the ongoing Spellit literacy programme.

“It is important that pupils have the opportunity to learn and compete in a supportive environment and gain skills such as improved memory and the art of presenting in public,” Oosthuisen said.

Spelling Bee not only provides a valuable educational experience for the participating pupils, but also allows them to engage in healthy competition.

Other benefits derived from this fun activity included team building, improved grammar, building a competitive spirit and increased knowledge of the origin of words, among others.

DIKELEDI RAMABOPA dikeledir@thenewage.co.za