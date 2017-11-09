Graduates, drop-outs owe NSFAS billions

BETWEEN them, graduates and dropouts owe the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) a total of R10.150bn, Higher Education and Training Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize said.

In written replies to Parliamentary questions, she said some 166 724 graduates owed R6.148bn of this amount, while those who left tertiary institutions without completing their studies are R4.002bn in the red. Mkhize was responding to two MPs, the DA’s Mbulelo Bara and the EFF’s Moses Mbatha, each of whom were looking for answers on the extent of student debt.

Due to the way the NSFAS debt was structured, Mkhize said: “NSFAS does not have a complete and accurate record of when NSFAS debt becomes due and payable. NSFAS debt becomes due and payable when a debtor is employed and earning above R30000 per month.” Debtors were required and expected to contact NSFAS when this condition had been met. “NSFAS therefore establishes when a debt becomes due and payable by using available SARS records but this information is an approximation.”

Mkhize said NSFAS only wrote off debtors when they were deceased or disabled. “For the reasons stated above, NSFAS is not able to determine when debt is prescribed. Prescription of debt is therefore determined on a case-bycase basis. They recognise all amounts advanced to students as debtors.

-Dennis Cruywagen