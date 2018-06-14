Grahamstown ready for festival

SOUTH Africa’s oldest arts festival, in Grahamstown, is ready to roll out the red carpet to local and international visitors.

In its 44th year, the festival boasts a range of offerings over 11 days from June 28 to July 8. The festival’s extensively curated arts, music, visual art exhibitions, film, theatre, dance and comedy inspired programming will also feature both emerging and established women artists.

These include Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year 2018 winners Thandi Ntuli, Jemma Kahn and Chuma Sopotela as well as musicians Amanda Black and The Brother Moves On, comedians Loyiso Gola and Tats Nkonzo and the return of Corne and Twakkie in The Most Amazing Show.

The Standard Bank Jazz Festival also forms a big part of the programming of the National Arts Festival where more than 300 young people will gather in Jazztown in keeping with the festival’s legacy of successful training and development.

National Arts Festival CEO Tony Lankester said: “We celebrate key jazz milestones, give a nod to great musical traditions from across the African continent and showcase some of the best of what Europe and the US has to offer today.” Lankester also said the festival team was in full readiness mode, working tirelessly to prepare Grahamstown for its annual influx of visitors. “It’s shaping up to be an invigorating festival with lots of new features, engaging productions and no doubt plenty of fun in between.

“Grahamstown will be ready for the festival so don’t leave it too late, get your tickets and start making plans,” he said. Performances take place across the city in about 60 venues such as theatres, churches and schools as well as in various outdoor locations for the street performances.

The festival comprises a main programme and a Fringe festival, both administered by the National Arts Festival Office, as well as children’s arts festival over the same period and a number of other festivals like the National Youth Jazz Festival.

