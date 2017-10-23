Grahamstown residents could be in for power cuts

Grahamstown residents might find themselves without electricity for December as Eskom plans to cut electricity.

The Makana Municipality owes the power utility up to R52 million after continuously failing to hold up its end of a negotiated payment plan.

Democratic Alliance (DA) Makana Municipality Caucus Leader, Mlindi Nhanha, said municipality has failed to discharge most, if not all, of its constitutional obligations including servicing its debts.

“An overwhelming majority of Grahamstown residents pay for their electricity consumption, however, revenue generated from electricity sales is redirected to paying R13 million monthly in salaries of a bloated and inefficient workforce,’ He said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Herald, Eskom provincial spokesman Zama Mpondwana said the interruption would continue indefinitely unless a new agreement regarding payment was reached.

In a statement released by Eskom, the organisation said:“Makana municipality’s breach of its payment obligation undermines and places in jeopardy Eskom’s ability to continue the national supply of electricity on a financial, sustainable basis,”

Nhanha said they submitted a motion in this regard to be debated at the next council meeting.

“Our motion calls on the municipality to ring-fence all revenue generated from electricity sales to be used to settle the outstanding debt to Eskom,” said Nhanha.

He added:”we will continue to make representations to the provincial and national departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs to step up to the plate and play a greater role in resolving the crisis in Makana,”

Makana is not the only municipality who have debt issues with Eskom, Three of the Eastern Cape municipalities had similar issues in September.

Last week Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza summoned all the municipalities that have challenges with settling their Eskom account.

“We cannot have a country where people are consuming the services and do not pay. Each time I am talking to you, I expect you to really get into that space of leadership and interact with our people,” he said during the meeting.

