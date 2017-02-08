Granny, kids plight highlighted

A 79-year-old Letlhakaneng pensioner lives in a two-roomed shack with her two grandsons, one missing, who lost both their mothers and one of whom is paralysed. The family of three survive on her pension grant.

This family originates from the nearby farms in Kleinfontein and lived there for years before moving to Letlhakaneng in 2000.

When entering the home of grandmother Lettie Baloyi, you are welcomed by two run-down shacks. One is used as a bedroom while the other serves as a kitchen to prepare meals.

When The New Age visited her, she was sitting at the front of her humble dwellings in the searing North West January heat and almost burst into tears when she described her dire situation.

Baloyi said the children’s mothers died when they were young. One doesn’t have identification documents and the other child, Isaac Baloyi, can’t speak or walk. He sits in a wheelchair and offers us a smile and a handshake.

Both children depend on her for their needs. “I’m old and unable to walk without a walking stick otherwise I’d be giving you water to relieve you of the heat.

“I have challenges bathing Isaac, he is stronger than I and I am weak. I wish I could get an RDP house and have a new wheelchair for Isaac.

“It’s hard to take him to the pension queues in this rebuilt one,” she said.

Despite her bravery, today Baloyi is afraid, not because of poverty but because her third grandson – Steven – has been missing for weeks and

she is sick with worry about his well-being.

“I’m living with two of my grandsons – the other one has been gone since mid-December.

“I don’t know where he is. He doesn’t have an ID. I wonder, if anything happens to him what will I say?” Baloyi says.

A concerned neighbour came in as we were talking to Baloyi to check on the old woman and her family, as well as to find out who we were.

The woman said she was deeply touched by her neighbour’s situation. S

he said the elderly woman struggled from month to month, not only to bathe Isaac but often they went without food until her next pension day.

When The New Age approached the department of home affairs about the plight of the family, media liaison officer Thabo Makgolo said the matter had been referred to the provincial manager for investigation.

“Our officials will contact the family to gather all information,” Makgolo said.

“If the outcome of the investigation is favourable, we will begin with the late registration of birth for the two individuals.

“In this regard, we wish to emphasise the need to register all births within 30 days of delivery to ensure entry onto National Population Register.”

