Growth in tourism provides glimmer of hope for SA

Tourism continues to grow in South Africa, with tourism data for last year showing an uptick of 13% in visitor numbers, which translates in a remarkable increase of 1.1 million more tourists visiting our shores last year.

South Africa is experiencing its “special period” right now as the confluence of economic challenges are manifesting daily. It is during such special times that tourism becomes the glimmer of hope in providing jobs and business opportunities.

The structural challenges in our economy are reflected in that the 27% unemployment rate cannot be reduced because the unemployed do not have the required skills our economy needs. Mining, agriculture and manufacturing have been consistent in shedding jobs.

The recent Agoa agreement has the poultry industry in arms over potential job losses.

Our education system remains a dream deferred in creating skills that commerce needs, subjecting the majority of South Africa to intergenerational poverty, a dream deferred from a better life for all.

The special period that South Africa is experiencing can be regarded as a never ending winter as business confidence is at an all-time low, growth projections are less than 1%, while companies on the JSE are talking diversification from South Africa and they would rather keep cash in their bank accounts, than invest in the economy to create jobs.

Foreign direct investment has continued to fall, as South Africa is no longer the star of Africa through a mix of regulatory hurdles and our obsession of taking our eyes off the ball.

Creating jobs that will restore human dignity remain the major responsibility that must be the glue that binds interactions between the government and private sector.

The political gymnastics that have characterised the ANC succession have done little to restore investor confidence, as ratings agencies have consistently threatened a rating downgrade, which would be considered a form of economic apartheid for our economy.

Tourism has defied all these challenges and has continued to grow.

It has increasingly gained the attention of President Jacob Zuma, who has over the years highlighted its growth potential in his state of the nation address.

The Department of Tourism developed the National Tourism Sector Strategy as a benchmark that South Africa must be in the top 20 tourism destinations by the year 2020.

South Africa is moving too slowly to reach this objective because of lack of coordination at the upper echelons of the Cabinet, which has seen more diverse action instead of coordination and collaboration to make tourism to succeed.

Tourism is the “new gold’’ but it remains a political lightweight when compared to ministries such as Energy, Mineral Resources and Home Affairs.

Tourism does not exclusively own the resources that are needed to deliver the tourism experience because it’s essentially a service that is dependent on many partners, actors and government institutions to make sure that tourism succeeds to increase arrivals and jobs created.

The introduction of visa regulation on the citizens of New Zealand remains a worry, as this will decrease tourists from Australasia which is an area of focus for SA Tourism, especially among the visiting friends and relatives market. Homeland security is important but it must be balanced with decisions that are support economic growth.

If South Africa is so visa obsessed, why does it not issue a 10-year visa so that a consistent and coherent message is articulated? There are three things that will ensure that tourism continues to grow – reducing visa regulations, increasing air access which includes increasing the number of international airports and ensuring improvements in personal safety and security.

Tshwane is the only capital city in the world where you cannot land at its international airport, considering that this is a diplomatic hub and the city with the second largest concentration of embassies and consulates after Washington DC in the US.

If these three challenges are addressed, tourism growth will immediately increase from the 13% growth to around 50% growth.

Airports Company of South Africa has proposed a 35% reduction of the passenger service charge which would mean lower aviation prices and higher traffic.

South African Airways must equally become globally competitive and operate on business principles as it remains a strategic asset that must ensure that we use our hub status like Dubai has used transit as a growth point. Tourism competitiveness also demands that we offer our tourists excellent service that will ensure that they return and spend more money.

We must never despair in our passion to see tourism being the messiah of our economy.

Unathi Sonwabile Henama

Unathi Sonwabile Henama lectures tourism at the Tshwane University of Technology and writes in his personal capacity