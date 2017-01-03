Guitarist Ayo joins Voice Afrique

Multi-Award winning jazz musician Kunle Ayo recently announced he has joined the hit music show The Voice Afrique.

The show is known for catering to French speaking African countries. Ayo starts filming this week. Last year, the Nigerian born jazz guitarist made a return with his sixth album, A Tunse: The Revolution.

Speaking to The New Age, Ayo said the album is about returning to the African way of doing things. “A Tunse: The Revolution can be best described as a collection of great music recorded in the past four years. “You will have to listen to the album to understand,” the master jazz producer said. “I feel like as Africans we have lost respect and the African morality and traditions. Principles such as ubuntu are lost on our young people,” the Kora award-wining musician said.

The album Ayo features jazz legends such as Oliver Mtukudzi on the song Ille (home), Hugh Masekela on the two songs Ayobami and Ori Akere, as well as American smooth jazz saxophonist Kirk Whalum on the song Nothing To A Something, among other notable names on the list of collaborators.

With six successful albums and two live DVDs under his belt, the energetic and lively muso will undoubtedly shake things up on The Voice, showcasing his dynamic and noteworthy musical genius, adding his flavour to the show.

The Voice Afrique is an African francophone adaptation of the American show made popular by the likes of Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys. Ayo is ecstatic to be a part of the show, following a successful first season of the adaptation.

He has earned his stripes in the African music scene with numerous accolades. He has a long list of equally-accomplished musicians that he has worked with, the likes of the late Jabu Khanyile, legends Jonathan Butler, Hugh Masekela, Judith Sephuma, youngsters Simphiwe Dana, Asanda Bam, MXO, KB and Kabomo, as well as Zimbabwe’s legendary muso Oliver Mtukudzi. His musicality has often been likened to industry greats such as George Benson and South Africa’s very own Jimmy Dludlu, while still lauded for retaining his Nigerian roots in his music.

The 2015 recipient of the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) best jazz artist was born in Nigeria to Yoruba parents. He began his professional career at age 28 when he recorded alongside some of Nigeria’s internationally acclaimed artists.

Kunle has gone on to perform at the biggest jazz stages and lifestyle events in the world and won a Kora, Metro FM and Channel O award for his remarkable work.

