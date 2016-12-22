Gun thief’s bloody trail

CHRISTIAAN Prinsloo can be called “the Merchant of Death”. A policeman with 35 years of service, during which he was supposed to uphold the law and catch criminals, he went rotten and over a period of eight years he and other colleagues sold more than 2 400 guns to miscreants and right-wingers. The former head of the Germiston armoury, he made more than R2m from his illegal activities.

Charged in the Bellville Regional Court under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, Prinsloo reached an agreement with the state and admitted to 11 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering. In June this year, Prinsloo was sentenced to 18 years behind bars. For his own safety, the place where he is serving time will not be disclosed. This will be cold comfort for Leeyana van Wyk, who found herself in the path of a so-called stray bullet in the township of Hanover Park on September 15, 2012. Struck in the head, the little child’s life was changed forever.

She is brain damaged and attends a school for children with special needs. The gun used in that shooting has been traced to 14 other incidents, the last being at Spes Bona High School in Athlone in May 2013. On that morning, matric pupil Glen rico Martin was entering the school grounds when he was executed with a shot to the head. But it’s not only the young who die in the killing fields where gangsters rule with impunity.

The old die as well. In October last year, a 71-year-old grandmother was shot dead in her Manenberg home. Shamilla Eksteen’s wanton killing was meant as an intimidatory warning to her son, Const Ludfie Eksteen, and his colleagues who were part of Operation Combat, the police operation launched to end the reign of terror gangsters have inflicted on Cape Town townships.

Leeyana, Glenrico and Shamila Eksteen are just three of the victims of Prinsloo’s nefarious deeds. Not all the weapons of death that he sold to gang bosses in Cape Town have been recovered. They are still out there in the hands of criminals who will make their bloody mark on this killing season.

The information about Prinsloo was disclosed by sources close to Maj-Gens Jeremy Vearey and Peter Jacobs, two of the most senior police officers in the Western Cape, who, with their trade union, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union, have gone to the Labour Court to contest their transfers to more junior positions. Deputy provincial commissioner Jeremy Vearey headed the detective services and was in charge of Operation Combat, while Jacobs was head of crime intelligence in the province. In their affidavits submitted to the Labour Court, the two generals disclosed information on illegal guns ending up being sold to gangsters.

-Dennis Cruywagen