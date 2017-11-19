Gun-wielding cop kills father-in-law in shooting spree

A police constable shot dead his father in law and injured the rest of his girlfriend’s family following a domestic dispute in the Lusaka village in Limpopo on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old constable shot his father-in-law, aged 53, in the head, killing him instantly.

He then reportedly shot his girlfriend, 27, his mother-in-law, 51, his sister-in-law, 22 and brother-in-law, 20, several times. All family members survived and were taken to hospital where they are still recovering.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the man later killed himself.

“The suspect was also found lying dead with a gun shot wound, the firearm lying next to his body in the same place,” Ngoepe said.

In a separate incident, two unknown men were shot dead and two others injured at a tavern in the Bridgeway village near the Nkoankoa township.

The 62-year-old suspect was then attacked and severely assaulted by an unknown group of people, who also disarmed him.

Ngoepe said the mob disappeared with the firearm and the man is under police guard in hospital.

“The motive behind the first incident is domestic violence related conflict and on the second incident, the motive is still unknown at this stage but the police investigations will tell as they are still continuing.”