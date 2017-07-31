Gungubele actions described as crude, defiant ‘worst form of ill discipline’

The ANC parliamentary caucus has labelled recent comments by MP Mondli Gungubele that he will vote against President Jacob Zuma in the upcoming no confidence vote the ‘worst form of ill discipline’ and has urged that action is taken against him.

In a statement issued by ANC Chief Whip, Jackson Mthembu, the caucus hit back at comments made by the former Ekhurhuleni Mayor that he intends to vote against Zuma come August ​8 ​unless the party deals effectively against allegations of corruption.

“Comrade Gungubele has expressly defined his political programme to be that of self-promotion masquerading as political correctness at the expense of the ANC,” reads a statement from the Chief Whips office.

“What is particularly unfortunate is that comrade Gungubele who is a long serving leader of the ANC and has been a member of Parliament before, has decided to act in such a crude defiant manner, not in keeping with democratic centralism and collective leadership as a defining feature of the ANC,” said the statement.

The Chief Whip has now called on the party’s National Executive Committee to take action against the outspoken MP.

“His ill-discipline is no longer an ANC Caucus matter as it is questioning and defying decisions of the ANC as a political centre and authority,” said the statement.

Gungubele joins a list of other ANC MP’s including former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and Dr Makhosi Khoza who have in recent weeks voiced publicly their dissatisfaction with Zuma and that they would vote to oust him in the no confidence motion.

Speaking at Lilliesleaf Farm in Rivonia, northern Johannesburg, during a panel discussion on former president Nelson Mandela’s legacy Gordhan called on Zuma to step aside.

Khoza on the other hand during a separate event said if she “makes it to August 8 alive” she will vote against Zuma in the parliamentary motion of no confidence in the president.

Last week the ANC’s Provincial Executive Committee in KwaZulu-Natal officially charged Khoza and she will appear before a disciplinary committee.

-TNA Reporter