Gungubele slammed for ‘unacceptable’ behaviour

The Gauteng ANC has directed one of its own to put a lid on public declarations that he will not toe the party line and vote against President Jacob Zuma during the upcoming no confidence motion.

This comes after ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu and Secretary General Gwede Mantashe yesterday both slammed MP Mondli Gungubele for his “unacceptable” behaviour.

“After affording comrade Gungubele an opportunity to explain himself, he was advised and requested to desist from making any further public pronouncements on the matter.

“He accepted the advice of the provincial office bearers and made a commitment not to make any further comments on the matter. All the issues have to be dealt with through established internal organizational mechanisms,” said ANC Gauteng, Provincial Secretary, Hope Papo.

This is a different reaction compared to the Provincial Executive Committee in KwaZulu-Natal which last week charged MP Makhosi Khoza and will appear before a disciplinary committee for similar comments made.

Yesterday Mantashe told journalists at a post-ANC national executive committee (NEC) lekgotla briefing that members would be expected to toe the line come 8 August.

“There’s no two ways about it. We’re running a party. If they have a conscience, they should have discovered that before they agreed to come to Parliament on an ANC list. It’s a new discovery, where does it come from. We don’t have an ANC of free agents. If we are a party of free agents, then we have no party, we may as well dissolve it,” he said.

Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu yesterday also did not mince his words labelling Gungubele’s recent comments, the ‘worst form of ill discipline’.

Gungubele joins a list of other ANC MP’s including former finance minister Pravin Gordhan and Dr Makhosi Khoza who have in recent weeks voiced publicly their dissatisfaction with Zuma and that they would vote to oust him in the no confidence motion.

On Monday civil society organisations under the banner “Future South Africa” called on all South Africans to support the national day of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has yet to announce whether the vote on the motion of no confidence against Zuma will take place by secret or open ballot.

