Have a safe New Year

Law enforcement officers will be out in full force in Gauteng, ready to bring the long arm of the law against illegal activities during and ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Police have warned that there will be no mercy for those who commit violence, abuse the 10111 call centre, violate traffic rules, drive drunk, drink in public, cause malicious damage to property, contravene municipality by-laws, commit acts of domestic violence due to abuse of alcohol, traffic drugs and sell liquor illegally.

More undercover police officers will also be deployed to identify people involved in illegal activities and dealing in drugs.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Lungelo Dlamini urged those who celebrate at home to be cautious.

“Police are also appealing to those who will be celebrating at home to make sure their gates, doors and vehicles are locked to discourage crime.

“Members of the public visiting places of entertainment should take precautionary measures,” he said.

He advised people not to accept drinks from strangers as they might have been spiked or laced with intoxicating substances for the purpose of committing crime against the victim.

Women, Dlamini said, should avoid walking alone, especially in the early hours of the morning as they might become victims of crime including sexual assault.

“Cases of road rage, domestic violence, child neglect and malicious damage to property due to abuse of alcohol are prevalent during the celebrations and police will give these priority and effect immediate arrests.

“Contraventions of the municipality by-laws including illegal street closures, bashes and illegal car racing will strictly be enforced,”he said.

Dlamini issued a stern warning to people who make hoax calls to the police emergency phone line.

In the past, people under the influence of intoxicating substances will call the 10111 centre and become abusive as they either don’t know their whereabouts or are not even able to give the street name or a description.

“This behaviour hinders effecting dispatching of emergency vehicles.

“Members of the public are urged to also exercise patience and tolerance when they are requested to give specific details by the 10111 call-takers,” he said.

Parents have also been cautioned about taking sufficient measures to protect their children over the festivities.

“Children should not be neglected especially during celebrations along rivers and dams to avoid incidents of drowning and missing children.

“Children easily become the victims of crimes including sexual assaults, kidnapping and murder,” he said.

