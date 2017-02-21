Haven for orphaned rhinos

The Aquila Private Game Reserve has opened the first rhino orphanage in the Western Cape with financial support from the Saving Private Rhino Group. The facility will be used to raise and rehabilitate rhino calves.

Spokesperson Judy Mannering said the orphanage was started when a calf was orphaned last year. “We have learnt a lot, we’ve got the facilities and we just felt we needed to take it to the next step. Because we also have an anti-poaching course, our rhino are constantly surrounded by top-notch and well-trained rangers.”

South Africa boasts the largest rhino orphanage the Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary on a beautiful game reserve in the heartland of Mpumalanga where the orphanage had set up a treatment and care centre where it tends to injured or orphaned animals until they are well enough to be rehabilitated into the wild.

The founder of Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary NPC, Petronel Nieuwoudt, is one of the few people who has specialised in the care of injured rhinos and her passion is truly inspiring. “Our mission is to save black and white rhinos from extinction. We are committed to rescue abandoned, injured and orphaned rhinos and to rehabilitate them when possible. We enlist the help of veterinarians, nutritionists, ecologists and other specialists to ensure the successful rehabilitation of these animals.

“Over the years, Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary has grown to be the largest rhino sanctuary and orphanage in the world. This has been made possible through hard work, dedication, and good partnerships,” Nieuwoudt said. Meanwhile, the South Africa, antirhino poaching group, Animal Rights, said China needed to deal with animal cruelty.

The group said a number of arrests had been made recently with several Chinese found in possession of rhino horns and ivory. Animal rights activist and spokesperson for Animal Rights Tracey Brits said there should be legislation in place to deal with poachers. “Every country is treating China with kid gloves because of their relationship with South Africa but China is one of the cruellest in the world towards animals.

There is no doubt they are responsible for sending their hit men and poachers to kill our rhinos and elephants.”

