Hawks probe alleged mass data breach in SA

The Hawks have on Thursday confirmed that they are investigating an alleged “master deeds” data breach in South Africa.

The alleged Master Deeds data breach exposes the personal information of millions of South Africans.

Acting National Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has instructed an investigation into the alleged Master Deeds data breach.

“The Hawks typically does not comment on ongoing investigations, however, in light of the intense public interest and the potential impact of this matter, the Hawks are collaborating with other law enforcement agencies and stakeholders investigating the data breach.

“The scope of the investigation will not be discussed at this point, however, the Hawks’ Cybercrime Unit is leading the investigation,” she said.

Lieutenant General Matakata has instructed that investigators spare no effort in their probe and in enforcing the law to the fullest extent against anyone who is found to be at fault.

TNA Reporter