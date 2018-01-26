Hawks raid Free State premier’s office

Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation will soon make an announcement that will shake the country in relation to the Vrede Dairy Project.

Mulaudzi said this on Friday, while Hawks members were conducting a search and seizure raids at the Free State Premier’s office and The Department of Agriculture offices.

The raid is linked to the Estina Dairy Project in Vrede.

The project was initially meant to empower local dairy farmers in the area, which was also going to make them majority shareholders in the project.

According to reports each farmer was expected to receive one million and five cattle’s to kick-start their venture.

Hawks spokesperson said the directorate was looking for specific documents to take to the NPA with hope that the matter will be finalised.

At the same time, the directorate is expected to meet with dairy farm’s beneficiary on Saturday to interview them on the matter.

Meanwhile, ANC’s communications manager Khusela Diko said they have noted the Hawks raid in Bloemfontein, adding that the party hopes that the raid will assist the country in getting to the bottom of the matter.

“Secretary-General Ace Magashule earlier this week indicated instance such as this the law must be allowed to take its cause.

“We believe that this is exactly what is happening, we should note the work that is being done by the Hawks, we trust that it will assist us in getting to the bottom of this matter,” Diko said.

She further said that the directorate must be allowed space to conduct its work and hope that the party will not be doing it in a dramatic manner.

