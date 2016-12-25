He won’t resign and bow to capitalists, Zuma says

AS CALLS for him to step down from his position mount, President Jacob Zuma is adamant that he will not resign as that would be bowing down to monopoly capitalists. Speaking during the economic transformation lecture, hosted by the provincial ANC Youth League in Durban on Wednesday evening, Zuma accused white monopoly of being behind a plot to force him to resign.

“I heard some chamber from outside of this country also demanding I must go and also some big businesses who said so, and I realise it’s time I will never on my own resign because if I did so, I will be surrendering to the (white) monopoly capitalists because I asked what is it I have done wrong and when I asked them, they ran out of answers.

“The only thing that has happened is repeating the narrative of corruption,” he said. On the topic of economic transformation, as set out in the policies of the ANC, Zuma said while progress had been made over the years, the redistribution of economic assets and the growth of job creation industries have not met the expectations South Africans had in 1994.

“The ANC has done a lot in the past 22 years to transform society. “However, we reiterate that the political freedom that we gained in 1994 is incomplete without the attainment of economic freedom. “Poverty, inequality and unemployment remain at the heart of South Africa’s socio-economic challenges.

“This calls for urgent and meaningful action to achieve inclusive growth and decent work,” President Zuma said. He said among the strategies that they had to turn things around, the ANC government seeks to “deracialise” the ownership of the mining industry by substantially expanding opportunities for black people. “A new Public Procurement Bill has been finalised and should be tabled in Parliament in February next year, if all goes according to plan.”

-Nokuthula Ntuli