Head-on collision leaves two dead, four in critical condition

Two men have been killed and four others sustained injuries following a head-on collision on the N1 Highway, approximately 10km outside of Musina in Limpopo Friday morning.

On arrival at the scene, paramedics found an SUV in the left-hand lane of the highway and discovered that it had burst into flame. Fortunately, passing motorists had been able to extinguish the blaze, prior to the arrival of paramedics.

Two men from the SUV had sustained numerous fatal injuries. Sadly, they were declared dead. And four other patients were found lying trapped inside the SUV. And all patients were found to be in a critical condition.

And large taxi was found on the opposite side, among some bushes.

The driver of the taxi was found to have sustained moderate injuries. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Local authorities are investigating the collision further.

-TNA Reporter