Headline: ANC ready for January 8th

ANC NEC member Fikile Mbalula said the January 8 statement, expected to take place at Orlando in Soweto on Sunday, is about giving ANC cadres their orders and tasks for this year.

“It’s not about the state of the nation … capturing… it’s a political statement, it is a statement that calls on all of us on the current tasks that are urgent and at the same time what is expected from us as supporters and cadres of the ANC,” Mbalula, who is also the Sports and Recreation Minister said.

Mobilisation and technical preparations commenced in November to make the event a success, he added.

“The ANC will utilise the January 8 celebrations as an opportunity to reclaim lost ground restore the confidence of the people in our movement and as a path to self-correction in line with the concerns raised by our people.”

During the course of the week, the National Executive Committee and the entire leadership of the ANC is expected to participate in a special national executive meeting on Thursday, January 5 to finalise the NEC statement for the 105th-anniversary celebration.

Delegates will attend the commemoration of the passing of Joe Slovo on the January 6 on Vilakazi Street, in Soweto and on Saturday the party will host a fundraising gala dinner and a cake-cutting ceremony with various NGOs.

Mbalula also said that the full realisation of party’s core slogan ‘a better life for all’ was the full implementation of the Freedom Charter – with the charter underpinning any statement or message the ANC seeks to communicate.

“What we need to do is to renew our vows to our people and to the communities. That is what the January 8 statement is all about,” the Minister reiterated.

Mbalula said the statement will highlight political environment and challenges. When quizzed about the reason the celebrations will be in Gauteng – a province that saw the party lose of two Metro – the NEC member said it was important that the party confront the tasks they are up against during their 105th celebration within this province.

According to Mbalula the questions of what will happen in the 2019 elections will be crucial now and even beyond January 8 as the party reflects on its future.

“The opening paragraph of our statement talks about a process of reflection, self-introspection and correction as we interact with the masses,” he continued.

On the issue of liquor and the proposed floating of liquor trading hours due to the celebration, he said that the party has advised their colleagues in Government to act cautiously. He advised those deployed to shy away from anything could bring the name of the ANC into disrepute.

“So we wish to put it clear and categorically that there is no call on our part to review times and anything of that sort with regard to liquor availability in the liquor outlets in and around Gauteng,” he said

Attempts to promote the anniversary may have turned pear-shaped as a social media campaign the party embarked on, namely #WeAreANC, was used by the Tweeter community to voice their concerns on issues such as corruption and service delivery.

Replying to the questions ANC national spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the hashtag was meant to stimulate conversation about the upcoming 105th ANC gathering and its significance. He called it a success because it had stimulated debate.

Kodwa said most South Africans claimed ownership of the ANC and that the party wants citizens to talk about the kinds of values and principles that define the organisation.

“In terms of this, we’ve received an overwhelming reaction about some of the things that the ANC can’t hide its head in the sand about,” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he stated: “In the context of ongoing introspection, we cannot ignore what people think and how people feel about their organisation”

The spokesperson said that many of the concerns raised were genuine and regrettable and that dealing with them forms part of the party’s programme of organisational renewal.

He said that the anniversary provided the ANC, an opportunity to recommit to the founding principles and values centred on serving the people.

“I look forward to furthering this conversation about the future of our country and its leadership in a constructive manner,” he said.

-TNA Reporter