Health head notice hailed

The resignation of suspended Gauteng health head of department Dr Barney Selebano has been widely welcomed by among others the chairperson of the select committee on social services.

Selebano’s resignation comes as the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearing chaired by retired justice Dikgang Moseneke is set to resume tomorrow.

Selebano is one of the three senior officials fingered in the report by health ombudsman Prof Malegapuru Makgoba into the circumstances surrounding the death of 143 mentally ill patients under the Gauteng department of health’s watch.

Former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu and head of mental health services Makgabo Manamela are part of the trio.

Selebano acceded under cross examination that patients were compromised.

Makgoba found in his report that the trio played a key role in the chaotic execution of the deadly Mental Health Marathon project.

This despite warnings from mental health experts including the department’s own project manager, Levy Mosenogi, who testified he had warned the project would not be carried out successfully within the short period allocated.

Despite Mosenogi’s own misgivings about the project, the team went ahead with it.

Families also testified that while Mosenogi was sympathetic to their plight and seemed reluctant to carry out the project, he seemed to be under severe pressure from the “top”.

Selebano’s resignation has been widely viewed as avoiding being fired by the department as a result of outcome of the disciplinary hearing into his role in the tragedy. The department has confirmed Selebano’s resignation.

DA shadow MEC for health Jack Bloom welcomed Selebano’s resignation, saying it cleared the way for the appointment of a new person to head the troubled department.

“This is not sufficient accountability, however. He should face criminal charges in a court of law along with former MEC Qedani Mahlangu and other implicated officials,” he said in a statement.

Chairperson of Parliament’s select committee on social services Cathy Dlamini issued a statement welcoming the news of Selebano’s resignation.

“Despite the resignation, the call the committee made for the accountability of those responsible for the Esidimeni tragedy remains.

“All necessary disciplinary and legal processes must continue and reach their natural conclusion,” Dlamini said.

Families of patients who died after they were relocated from Life Esidimeni facilities into 27 unlicensed NGO across the province are now waiting with bated breath for Mahlangu, who is scheduled to testify at the arbitration hearing this month.

This comes after she was subpoenaed to testify before Moseneke.

Many took to social media to welcome his resignation with the news trending on Twitter.

LERATO DIALE

