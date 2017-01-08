Hearing no handicap for pupil

Being deaf has never prevented Londeka Pretty Phakathi, 19, from achieving her goals.

Head and shoulders above many of her fellow pupils who wrote the matriculation examination in 2016, the beautiful, smart, hard working Phakathi, obtained a bachelors pass, an achievement that eluded many of her counterparts.

The pupil from KwaThintwa School for the Deaf in Cato Ridge (west of Durban) made her parents and teachers proud by obtaining sufficient points to enrol for a degree at university.

“With the support I received from my teachers and family, I was encouraged to work extra hard. I did not want my hearing challenge to hold me back. My teachers believed in us,pupils and told us that we could do better if we worked hard,” Londeka said.

She was awarded a bursary by the provincial department of education to study teaching at a university of her choice.

Her uncle, Bonginkosi Shelembe, could not hold his excitement. “Londeka has surprised us. She works hard but we did not expect such good results. This would not have happened had it not been for the support she received from the school. The school did a perfect job,” he said.

Londeka is the only pupil who achieved a bachelor pass at the school which nevertheless performed well, achieving a 100% pass rate for the sixth consecutive year.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for finance Belinda Scott, who adopted the school two years ago, was thrilled with the achievement.

“It is exciting to learn that the school has achieved these results. Credit to the teachers for working hard to teach the pupils. Of course, the pupils invested their valuable time studying and the results speak volumes,” she said.

The MEC also had a message for the successful matriculants.

“Pupils, this is the beginning of your life. You have your whole life ahead of you. I know you can offer so much to KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa. You are the future,” she said.

School principal Dr Mavis Naidoo said in a statement she was overwhelmed that the school had been able to achieve a 100% pass rate for six consecutive years. “This has not been an easy achievement. It’s a collective achievement. It’s been hard work and commitment on the part of all teachers, management, pupils and the entire community of KwaThintwa School,” she said.

“If we believe in our children, they can cross any barrier. This is a clear indication that all deaf children, given the right opportunities and the right support, are able to achieve exactly like the main stream. In our case we were able to proved even better than main stream children,” Naidoo said.

provinces@thenewage.co.za