Heavy cold front to hit KZN

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning regarding heavy rain and cold conditions expected to hit KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

SAWS said the conditions may lead to a localised flooding.

Residents of the South-western high ground of KZN must also expect snowfall between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.

However, head of communications Tozi Mthethwa said residents should not panic but take precautionary measures to ensure safety during this period.

“These measures include staying indoors, away from the roads and avoid crossing rivers or swollen streams where water is above your ankle.”

“Should one be trapped in a vehicle due to rising waters, they are advised to abandon it immediately and seek higher ground.”

Informal settlements occupants are also urged to secure their roof sheeting.

