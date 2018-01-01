Heavy load for ANC leaders

THE ANC’s new national executive committee (NEC) will sit for its first meeting of the year next week facing a raft of contentious political matters to sift through.

Following their election at the ruling party’s 54th national elective conference recently, the newly elected leaders are set to finalise preparations for the traditional January 8 statement to be delivered by the ANC’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

A growing chorus for President Jacob Zuma to be removed as head of state ahead of the state of the nation address is also expected to weigh heavily on the meeting’s agenda of the new leaders.

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini, an NEC member, referring to the “so-called” two centres of power challenge, said there were lessons to be learnt from the tug of war between the ANC at its Luthuli House headquarters and the government at the Union Buildings, which plagued the party in the acrimonious Polokwane conference.

“How we as leadership deal with this issue is going to be very difficult – but the leadership must learn how to deal with problems no matter how difficult,” Dlamini said.

This comes in the wake of fresh calls by ANC’s stalwarts and veterans for Zuma to step down, as they insist his removal will salvage the party’s reputation ahead of the 2019 general

elections. Civil society groups had also stepped up pressure on Ramaphosa to produce an exit plan for Zuma in return for their endorsement of his bid for the ANC presidency.

The ANC’s mixed bag of top officials could also pose a challenge for the party’s top NEC, as wounds from last year’s bruising succession battle could threaten the unity compact agreed to at the elective conference last month at Nasrec.

“Delegates of the ANC in their attempts to do away with slate politics, chose this leadership because divisions and factions are not the way to go,” Dlamini said.

“This leadership should be able to unite the ANC and the alliance. We are looking at them as one leadership collective given a mandate from conference.

“We trust them. They must work together and be guided by the resolutions of the ANC.”

Dlamini said that the ANC’s resolve to amend Section 25 of the Constitution, to push for land expropriation without compensation, would receive the full backing of Cosatu.

“The resolution taken at the conference is very important for the country. If the ANC feels that the law is blocking the redistribution of land, Cosatu will work towards ensuring that the ANC receives a majority in Parliament.

“We need to change the law to make this possible,” he said.

Political analyst Levy Ndou said the ANC’s new leaders would be seized with the task of forging unity in their ranks.

“They are all aware that the entire NEC is comprised of people who support Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and people who support Cyril Ramaphosa.

What is important for the ANC is to focus on unity,” Ndou said.

