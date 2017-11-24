Heavy penalties for people who failed to meet tax returns deadline

People who fail to meet the deadline to file their tax returns will be subjected to heavy penalties, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) said on Friday

“If you submit your Income Tax Return (ITR12) after the deadline you are liable for an administrative penalty for non-compliance. The penalty amount imposed depends on a taxpayer’s taxable income and ranges from R250 up to R16 000 per month for each month that your return is outstanding. And if you don’t pay the penalty the law allows SARS to deduct the penalty from your salary or bank account,” the agency said in statement.

Today marks the last day for taxpayers to submit their tax returns via e-filing.

According to the revenue collector, a total of 5 million people submitted their tax returns for this year and the revenue target has been revised downwards to just over R1.2 trillion for the year ending March next year.

In 2016 an estimated 6.6 million people submitted their tax returns

-TNA Reporter