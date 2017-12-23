Heavy traffic delays in Beaufort West

A heavy traffic jam was reported on Saturday on the N1 near Beaufort West in the Western Cape.

This followed an accident that took place involving three cars and a truck.

According to reports Western Cape provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said that the were no fatalities, however, the N1 road users were experiencing heavy delays due to the accident.

Africa added that at this time of the year the City experiences bumper to bumper traffic in Beaufort West, though with today’s accident traffic it was worse than usual.

The accident has reportedly led to traffic being at a standstill for more than four hours.

-TNA Reporter